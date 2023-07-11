Vietnamese airline Vietjet announces 4 weekly direct flight from Kochi to Ho Chi Minh City

The flights from Kochi to Vietnam will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. They will depart from Kochi at 23.50 (local time) and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 06.40 (local time). The return flights will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 19.20 (local time) and arrive in Kochi at 22:50 (local time).

As Vietnam is gaining popularity among Indian travellers, footfalls to the Southeast Asian country are increasing from India. Keeping this rise in Indian footfalls, Vietnamese airline Vietjet has announced it's first direct flight from Kerala to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam from August 12. The announcement came days after Vietnamese Ambassador, Nguyen Thanh Hai, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 5 and promised to start a direct flight service between Ho Chi Minh City and Kochi.

Vietjet said with the commencement of the new route from Cochin International Airport, the airline will be operating a total of 32 Vietnam-India flights every week.

