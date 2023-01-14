From the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu to the vibrant streets of Lima, Peru is a destination that should be on every traveller's bucket list.

Peru is a country full of natural beauty, rich history and culture, and delicious food. From the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu to the vibrant streets of Lima, Peru is a destination that should be on every traveller's bucket list. However, not everyone has the luxury of spending weeks or even months in Peru. In this guide, we'll show you how to make the most of your time in Peru and explore its beauty in just 36 hours.

Day 1

9:00 AM - Start your day by visiting Machu Picchu, the ancient Inca citadel. Machu Picchu is one of the most important archaeological sites in South America and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Take a guided tour of the ruins and learn about the history and significance of this incredible place.

1:00 PM - Stop for lunch at a local restaurant in Aguas Calientes. This town is located at the base of Machu Picchu and has many great restaurants serving traditional Peruvian dishes such as lomo saltado (stir-fried beef with vegetables) and ceviche (raw fish marinated in lime juice).

3:00 PM - Take a train back to Cusco. This ancient Inca capital is home to many other important archaeological sites and is a great place to explore the history and culture of the Inca Empire.

6:00 PM - End your day by taking a stroll through the charming streets of Cusco. This city is known for its colonial architecture, traditional markets, and vibrant nightlife.

Day 2

9:00 AM - Start your day by visiting the Cathedral of Cusco. This beautiful church is located on the main square of Cusco and is a great example of colonial architecture.

11:00 AM - Take a tour of the Inca ruins of Sacsayhuaman. This ancient fortress is located just outside of Cusco and offers incredible views of the city.

1:00 PM - Stop for lunch at a local restaurant in Cusco. There are many great places to eat in this city, serving up traditional Peruvian dishes such as cuy (guinea pig) and alpaca.

3:00 PM - Visit the San Pedro market. This traditional market is located in the heart of Cusco and is a great place to find souvenirs and experience local culture.

6:00 PM - End your 36 hours in Peru with a farewell dinner at a local restaurant. Enjoy a delicious meal and toast to your time in this beautiful country.

Conclusion

While 36 hours in Peru is not enough to see everything, with these tips you will be able to see some of the highlights of this diverse and beautiful country. From the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu to the charming streets of Cusco, you'll experience the best of Peru in just one and a half days.

