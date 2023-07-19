Vande Sadharan: Indian Railways' 'affordable' alternative to Vande Bharat trains | All you need to know

Indian Railways is set to launch Vande Sadharan, a more affordable version of the popular Vande Bharat train series, providing budget-friendly travel options with upgraded coaches and modern amenities. Manufacturing is underway, and the trains are expected to be rolled out within the next 6-7 months.

The Indian Railways has announced the launch of a new version of its popular Vande Bharat train series called Vande Sadharan. The objective behind this initiative is to provide more affordable travel options to passengers. The name is yet to be officially confirmed.

The Vande Sadharan trains aim to offer similar amenities as the Vande Bharat trains but at more budget-friendly prices, addressing the criticism faced by Indian Railways regarding the "elite" Vande Bharat trains due to their higher fares.

How much will the Vande Sadharan manufacturing cost?

The manufacturing of the Vande Sadharan trains is currently underway at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The estimated cost of production is Rs 65 crore.

When will the Vande Sadharan trains start?

The completion of the first rake is expected within the next 6-7 months, although an official launch date is yet to be announced by the Indian Railways.

It is anticipated that the first non-AC, sleeper Vande Sadharan train will be unveiled by the end of this year.

What all features do the Vande Sadharan trains have?

The Vande Sadharan trains will come with upgraded second-class unreserved coaches and second-class 3-tier sleeper coaches, as reported by the Times of India.

This non-AC alternative to the Vande Bharat trains is designed to cater to budget-conscious passengers.

Unlike most trains in India, the Vande Sadharan trains will feature locomotives on both ends, allowing for faster acceleration and reduced turnaround time.

The trains will consist of 24 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, equipped with modern amenities including bio-vacuum toilets, passenger information systems and charging points.

Passengers will have access to unreserved general class, upgraded second class, and second-class sleeper accommodations.

To enhance passenger safety, the coaches will be equipped with CCTV cameras.

Additionally, similar to the Vande Bharat Express, the Vande Sadharan trains will feature an automatic door system instead of traditional doors.