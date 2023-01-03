A case has been registered in West Bengal against some people who pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express train at the Malda station. No passenger was injured and the train has not been delayed, the Indian Railways said. The train was enroute to New Jalpaiguri from Howrah and had recently been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

Visuals shared by ANI show shattered glass panes on the newly-launched semi-high speed train. One main glass door was affected.

A case under Section 154 of the Railways Act has been registered against unidentified persons for vandalising and damaging the train.

Videos on social media show that stones were thrown at coach C-13 of the train. This caused panic among passengers who, despite the chaos, remained unharmed.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal 's Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party condemned the "unfortunate and sickening" incident and questioned whether it was revenge for the 'Jai Shree Ram' heard at on the day of inauguration. He also requested the Prime Minister's Office to hand over the probe to the National Investigation Agency.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh also commented on the event urging the All India Trinamool Congress party to conduct a "proper investigation." He speculated that the pelting could be "a welplanned