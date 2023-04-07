Two new Vande Bharat Express trains to run on these routes from April 8 — Details here

The two Vande Bharat trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati, and Chennai and Coimbatore — will be flagged off by PM Modi tomorrow. After the inauguration of the two new trains, the tally of Vande Bharat Express trains will go up to 13 in the country.
Two new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate from tomorrow between Secunderabad-Tirupati and Chennai-Coimbatore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off both trains on Saturday, April 8. After the inauguration of the two new trains, the tally of Vande Bharat Express trains will go up to 13 in the country.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?
Apr 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
World Health Day: These are some strategies to protect your health and also your wallet
Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals
Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control
Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express
PM Modi will flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad Railway Station.
The Secunderabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will connect Hyderabad with the temple city of Tirupati where pilgrims go to worship Lord Venkateswara.
As per the PMO’s statement, the train is expected to reduce the travel time by about three-and-a-half hours between the two cities. The new train aims to provide ease of travel and convenience to pilgrim passengers.
This will be the second Vande Bharat Express train to run from Telangana. Earlier, on January 15, PM Modi had flagged off the Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train.
The new train will have an average speed of 77.73 kmph on this route as per a Times Now report.
In its route, the Hyderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train will stop at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole and Nellore stations.
The inaugural train will have halts at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Chirala, Ongole, Tenali, Bapatla, Nellore and Gudur stations.
Additionally, two more Vande Bharat trains are in the pipeline for Hyderabad. One of the upcoming trains will run between Kacheguda in Hyderabad and Bengaluru and the second will run between Secunderabad and Pune.
Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express
PM Modi is set to flag off the Chennai to Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express train at a function at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station.
He will also inaugurate a DEMU service from Thiruthuraipoondi to Agasthiyampalli, which is aimed to benefit commuters from Coimbatore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam of Tamil Nadu.
The new Vande Bharat Express will be the second one to run from Chennai. In November last year, PM Modi flagged off the Chennai to Mysore Vande Bharat Express.
The new train running between Chennai and Coimbatore will have eight coaches which include one executive coach and in total the train will carry 530 people.
The train will cover a distance of 495.28 km in six hours and 10 minutes and will halt at Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem stations. The train will run on all days except Wednesdays as per a Times Now report.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!