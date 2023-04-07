Two new Vande Bharat Express trains to run on these routes from April 8 — Details here

The two Vande Bharat trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati, and Chennai and Coimbatore — will be flagged off by PM Modi tomorrow. After the inauguration of the two new trains, the tally of Vande Bharat Express trains will go up to 13 in the country.

Two new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate from tomorrow between Secunderabad-Tirupati and Chennai-Coimbatore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off both trains on Saturday, April 8. After the inauguration of the two new trains, the tally of Vande Bharat Express trains will go up to 13 in the country.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi will flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad Railway Station.

The Secunderabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will connect Hyderabad with the temple city of Tirupati where pilgrims go to worship Lord Venkateswara.

As per the PMO’s statement, the train is expected to reduce the travel time by about three-and-a-half hours between the two cities. The new train aims to provide ease of travel and convenience to pilgrim passengers.

This will be the second Vande Bharat Express train to run from Telangana. Earlier, on January 15, PM Modi had flagged off the Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train.

The new train will have an average speed of 77.73 kmph on this route as per a Times Now report.

In its route, the Hyderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train will stop at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole and Nellore stations.

The inaugural train will have halts at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Chirala, Ongole, Tenali, Bapatla, Nellore and Gudur stations.

Additionally, two more Vande Bharat trains are in the pipeline for Hyderabad. One of the upcoming trains will run between Kacheguda in Hyderabad and Bengaluru and the second will run between Secunderabad and Pune.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi is set to flag off the Chennai to Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express train at a function at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station.

He will also inaugurate a DEMU service from Thiruthuraipoondi to Agasthiyampalli, which is aimed to benefit commuters from Coimbatore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam of Tamil Nadu.

The new Vande Bharat Express will be the second one to run from Chennai. In November last year, PM Modi flagged off the Chennai to Mysore Vande Bharat Express.

The new train running between Chennai and Coimbatore will have eight coaches which include one executive coach and in total the train will carry 530 people.

The train will cover a distance of 495.28 km in six hours and 10 minutes and will halt at Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem stations. The train will run on all days except Wednesdays as per a Times Now report.