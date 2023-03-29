English
Sleeper version of Vande Bharat express trains in the works for long journeys

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 29, 2023 2:01:13 PM IST (Published)

The Railway ministry informed the Parliament on Wednesday that the designing of the trains is in progress and the prototype rake is expected in 2023-24.

The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat express trains are being planned for middle and long-distance journeys, the Railways ministry informed the Parliament on Wednesday, adding that the designing of the trains is in progress and the prototype rake is expected in 2023-24.

The ministry also said 10 pairs of Vande Bharat services have been introduced as new services and they will not replace the Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.
On another note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of northeast on April 14. The train will connect Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, a senior official of Indian railways said on Friday.
Last month, he also inaugurated two new Vande Bharat express trains from Mumbai.
The state-of-the-art passenger amenities included wider windows, comfortable seats, GSP-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi, automatic doors and also the snakes and ladders board game.
On Monday, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced that a Vande Bharat metro train would operate between Jammu and Srinagar once the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project (USBRL) became fully operational, which is expected by December 2023 or January 2024.
This railway link will connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country through the rail network.
