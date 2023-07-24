Currently Indian Railways is operating Vande Bharat trains on 25 routes. Vande Bharat Express trains will have improvements related to different aspects from safety features to technical enhancements.

The passengers travelling in Vande Bharat Express trains will soon enjoy more amenities onboard as the Indian Railways is bringing nearly 25 upgrades to the premium train from its new look to an improved design. The new Vande Bharat trains will come with more passenger-friendly facilities and safety enhancements as well as technical upgradation.

Currently, Indian Railways is operating Vande Bharat trains on 25 routes. The latest semi-high-speed trains were Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express. These two trains were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7.

Recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced 25 major improvements to the Vande Bharat Express and the new rakes under production at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai will come with these new upgrades.

According to reports, Vande Bharat Express trains will have improvements related to different aspects from safety features to technical enhancements.

During his recent visit to ICF, Chennai, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed a new colour variant of the train. The saffron-coloured rake is said to be inspired by the tricolour, according to the minister.

Here is a list of 25 major improvements being made to the Vande Bharat Express based on the feedback from the passengers:

The cushion's softness would be optimised.

The seats will have a better recline to provide more comfort.

Managing the wash basin depth in the lavatories to avoid water splashing.

Placing the mobile charging point in an accessible area.

Changing the colour of the executive seat from red to blue for a pleasant view.

Improvement in the extension of the footrest in the executive class.

Keeping a secured point for wheelchairs of disabled passengers in the Driving Trailer coaches where the seats are provided for them.

Better lighting in the lavatories.

Improving the curtain fabrics with better opacity and tear resistance.

Better water flows from the taps.

Magazine bags for Executive seats.

Extra bend in the toilet handles for better grip.

Toilet panels will have standardised colours.

Accessible hammer box covers for easy access during an emergency.

Emergency talk-back unit to connect in case of emergency.

Improved fire detection system.

Better air conditioning insulation for better air hold in the coach.

Smooth touch control for luggage carrier lights.

Improved panels of single-piece Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic to enhance the aesthetics inside the coach.

Also improved upper trim panel for better aesthetics and firmness.

Having hatch doors for better and easy maintenance.

Interchange of emergency stop push-button in the driver control panel for better access.

Implementing transparent door assembly for the fire extinguishers in the coach.

The uniform colour of the driver's desk for better visibility.

Rising the height of pantographs in the areas where landscape and OHE are in a higher position.

Additionally, Indian Railways is also working towards launching a Vande Bharat train with sleeper class for long-distance passengers. The ICF is looking forward to launching a prototype in the coming year in which Russia’s TMH and India’s RVNL have also signed an agreement for manufacturing 120 sleeper variants and 80 more will be made by the BHEL-Titagarh Rail Systems consortium.