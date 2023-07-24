3 Min Read
Currently Indian Railways is operating Vande Bharat trains on 25 routes. Vande Bharat Express trains will have improvements related to different aspects from safety features to technical enhancements.
The passengers travelling in Vande Bharat Express trains will soon enjoy more amenities onboard as the Indian Railways is bringing nearly 25 upgrades to the premium train from its new look to an improved design. The new Vande Bharat trains will come with more passenger-friendly facilities and safety enhancements as well as technical upgradation.
Currently, Indian Railways is operating Vande Bharat trains on 25 routes. The latest semi-high-speed trains were Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express. These two trains were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7.
Recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced 25 major improvements to the Vande Bharat Express and the new rakes under production at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai will come with these new upgrades.
According to reports, Vande Bharat Express trains will have improvements related to different aspects from safety features to technical enhancements.
During his recent visit to ICF, Chennai, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed a new colour variant of the train. The saffron-coloured rake is said to be inspired by the tricolour, according to the minister.
Here is a list of 25 major improvements being made to the Vande Bharat Express based on the feedback from the passengers:
Additionally, Indian Railways is also working towards launching a Vande Bharat train with sleeper class for long-distance passengers. The ICF is looking forward to launching a prototype in the coming year in which Russia’s TMH and India’s RVNL have also signed an agreement for manufacturing 120 sleeper variants and 80 more will be made by the BHEL-Titagarh Rail Systems consortium.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
