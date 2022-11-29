Vande Bharat Express: Everything you need to know about the semi-high-speed train

Equipped with a plethora of cutting-edge amenities, the Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train, which is quicker than the Shatabdi Express. Here is some more interesting information about Vande Bharat Express.

The Vande Bharat Express, or Train 18, is a homegrown rail service. This is, without a question, a one-of-a-kind train that ushers in a brand-new age of transportation innovation for the Indian Railways. The Vande Bharat Express is equipped with a plethora of cutting-edge amenities, such as bio-vacuum toilets, Wi-Fi, completely automated doors, etc.

From Delhi to Varanasi, this trip, which was flagged off in 2019 takes around 8 hours. The whole journey consists of four stops: Delhi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Varanasi.

This semi-high-speed train, which is quicker than the Shatabdi Express, reportedly costs over Rs. 100 crores to build.

Interesting information about Vande Bharat Express:

When compared to the earlier two Vande Bharat trains, the new train's seats are more like those seen in airplanes in terms of sitting and reclining comfort.

The revamped Vande Bharat can reach 160 kph in 140 seconds, down from 145. At 160 kph, the remaining acceleration is 0.1 m/s2, up from 0.05 m/s2.

Each bus has four escape windows installed in event of an emergency.

The newest Vande Bharat locomotives have the indigenous technology Kavach, which is a major upgrade in terms of safety. That's an automated method for protecting trains from each other. With Kavach installed, trains won't be able to go beyond the Danger (Red) signal, reducing the likelihood of an accident. The automated railway brakes are activated.

The train's underslung electrical equipment is protected from flooding with improved floodproofing. The redesigned Vande Bharat can resist floods up to 650 mm in height, up from 400 mm before.

Improved heat air-conditioning and ventilation management are given by employing better efficiency fans with UV lights to assure a germ-free air supply.

Each coach's passenger information and entertainment system is 32 inches in size, an upgrade over the previous generation's 24-inch displays.

The train's configuration also shifts to put the non-driving trailer carriage in the train's center. The acceleration and deceleration are comparable to those of an EMU.

With the help of GSM/GPRS, the air conditioning in the coaches is monitored, and information is sent to the control center and maintenance crew.

The new Vande Bharat trains are Level-II safety integration certified, allowing for more streamlined operation of the trains' controls.

A total of four cameras, including a rearview camera outside the coach, have been installed on the new Vande Bharat's platform sides.

Every coach is equipped with a new fire detection system that uses the same aerosol fire suppression technology as the older coaches. There is less of a risk of the train catching fire.

There are two signalling lights on each coach that may be used to communicate with wayside stations. As opposed to using air from the traction engine, a dedicated ventilation duct has been installed in the sidewall.

There is a voice recording option included in the driver-guard chat. Additionally, Class 3 and Class 4 surge arrestors are available for electrical safety, an improvement over the previous Class 2 and Class 3 surge arrestors.

In his Independence Day address last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to build 75 Vande Bharat railways by 2023. FM Nirmala Sitharaman soon after announced that 400 Vande Bharat locomotives are to be introduced by Indian Railways in the future years. The high-speed train is an improved variant of the luxurious Rajdhani Express service, including not just the chair car but also the sleeper kind.

From November 5, the Indian Railways have altered the timetable of the Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express. After being officially launched by PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat's capital on September 30, the train began its commercial service the following day, on October 1. The national carrier now serves Vapi as a stop.

On November 11 from Bengaluru, Prime Minister Modi launched the Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express. This is the first Vande Bharat train in south India and the fifth in India. In Bengaluru, the high-speed train only stops at (KRS) Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Station.