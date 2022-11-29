Vande Bharat Express: Everything you need to know about the semi-high-speed train

Equipped with a plethora of cutting-edge amenities, the Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train, which is quicker than the Shatabdi Express. Here is some more interesting information about Vande Bharat Express.
The Vande Bharat Express, or Train 18, is a homegrown rail service. This is, without a question, a one-of-a-kind train that ushers in a brand-new age of transportation innovation for the Indian Railways. The Vande Bharat Express is equipped with a plethora of cutting-edge amenities, such as bio-vacuum toilets, Wi-Fi, completely automated doors, etc.
From Delhi to Varanasi, this trip, which was flagged off in 2019 takes around 8 hours. The whole journey consists of four stops: Delhi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Varanasi.
This semi-high-speed train, which is quicker than the Shatabdi Express, reportedly costs over Rs. 100 crores to build.
Interesting information about Vande Bharat Express:
In his Independence Day address last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to build 75 Vande Bharat railways by 2023. FM Nirmala Sitharaman soon after announced that 400 Vande Bharat locomotives are to be introduced by Indian Railways in the future years. The high-speed train is an improved variant of the luxurious Rajdhani Express service, including not just the chair car but also the sleeper kind.
From November 5, the Indian Railways have altered the timetable of the Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express. After being officially launched by PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat's capital on September 30, the train began its commercial service the following day, on October 1. The national carrier now serves Vapi as a stop.
On November 11 from Bengaluru, Prime Minister Modi launched the Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express. This is the first Vande Bharat train in south India and the fifth in India. In Bengaluru, the high-speed train only stops at (KRS) Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Station.
In addition, Indian Railways is exploring the possibility of making aluminium trains for the first time. To bring in a new age of highly sophisticated, ultra-comfortable trains.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
