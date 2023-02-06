This Valentine's Day many will be planning a surprise romantic getaway with their loved ones. Whether it’s as far off as Havelock or Cherrapunjee or as mainstream as Goa or Srinagar, there are plenty of romantic destinations in India.

Valentine’s Day is just a week away. With love in the air, many will be planning a surprise romantic getaway with their loved ones. Whether it’s as far off as Havelock or Cherrapunjee or as mainstream as Goa or Srinagar, there are plenty of romantic destinations in India.

Here are some of the best romantic destinations in India that you can visit.

Havelock –

Head to Swaraj Dweep or Havelock Island in the Andamans and enjoy the beaches, the waves and the palm trees.

Goa – The perennial party capital of India is also home to stunning beaches and locales to visit with your loved one.

Udaipur – If you like opulence, grandeur and history, then the magnificent water fixtures, gardens and castles of Udaipur will be more to your taste.

Gulmarg – Equally beautiful in winter as in summer, Gulmarg is absolutely breathtaking. Soak in the sights and enjoy skiing.

Munnar – Majestic Munnar is a breath of fresh air from our hectic daily lives. With rolling hills surrounded by tea plantations and waterfalls, Munnar is a great place to relax.

Puducherry – The former French colony is also called the Little Paris of India, and is a fantastic destination for couples of all ages. From colonial structures to cosy cafes and one of the best beaches in India, Puducherry is a great romantic destination.

Cherrapunjee – If you want to admire exotic natural beauty like waterfalls, forests, rolling mountains, and bridges made out of living tree branches then you should plan a trip to Cherrapunjee.

Srinagar – One of the most popular romantic destinations in the country, Srinagar’s beauty remains ethereally eternal. From houseboat rides to gardens, there’s plenty of beauty in the city.

Manali – Located in Himachal Pradesh, the hill station of Manali is also one of the most popular honeymoon destinations in the country. Manali is also great if you love hiking and trekking.

Kanyakumari – The southernmost tip of mainland India, Kanyakumari is famous for its sunsets and sunrises. You could also take a dip in one of three water bodies from the city, the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.