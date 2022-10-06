Want to fly to your next vacation with your pet in cabin? Read the rules here

By CNBCTV18.com

Travelling with pets comes with umpteen challenges especially when travelling by air. There is no standard procedure for flying with pets and airlines across the globe have their own policies. Currently, there are only two airlines in India that allow pets in cabin in domestic flights. Here is a look at the airlines that allow pets and their rules.

Akasa Air's management recently announced that the airline will allow pets in the cabin and cargo hold. The airline said it will allow one pet per person on board with weight up to 7 kg and in the first phase only domesticated cats and dogs will be allowed in the cabin.

2. Air India

Small domestic pets such as dogs, cats and birds are allowed on Air India domestic flights in the cabin or in cargo hold at owner's risk. However, such carriage is subject to approval of the commander of the flight after verification of valid health and rabies vaccination certificates of the pet.

Rules:

The pet must be carried in soft ventilated bags/kennel in the prescribed size, which is not more than 18” x 18” x 12”.

A moisture absorbent mat must be placed in the container for cleanliness.

The weight of the pet including the container should not exceed 5 kg for carriage in the cabin. Larger pets will be carried in the cargo hold.

Dogs and cats must be at least 8 weeks of age to travel in the airline and pregnant pets will not be accepted.

A maximum of two pets are permitted in cabin per flight, one in the last row of First/Business class and one in the last row of Economy class.

The pet dog must be properly muzzled and leashed and the Pets/Guide Dogs will not be allowed to occupy a passenger seat.

Documentation required for international travel

An official health certificate from the country of origin certifying that the pet is free from clinical sign and symptoms of all infectious and contagious diseases including rabies, distemper and leptospirosis etc is needed.

All entry permits and other documents required by countries of entry, for transit of pets.

A No-Objection Certificate for carriage on the pet on board by the airline.

An official health certificate of the dog and Cat (three months of age and older) indicating that they are vaccinated against rabies more than one month, but within 12 months prior to actual embarkation.

All other vaccination record/detail shall be officially certified in the official Health Certificate.

The name of owner in the official health certificate of the pet must be same as the name mentioned in the flight ticket.

Passenger’s booking reference has a remark indicating that he/she will be travelling with a pet.

Air India will not be responsible if the pets are refused entry into or passage through any country or territory.

Charges

Carrying a pet will incur an additional charge and will not be included in the Free Baggage Allowance (even if the passenger has no other baggage).

The total weight of the pet, the container and food carried per container will be charged.

However, a Trained Guide Dog for impaired passengers will not be charged when it is properly muzzled and leashed and if the dog is trained to lead a passenger with impaired vision /hearing.