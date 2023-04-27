Breaking News
HUL volume growth of 4% Vs expectation of 5-6%
Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport website hacked, online travel bookings halted for 10 days

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport website hacked, online travel bookings halted for 10 days
By Pihu Yadav  Apr 27, 2023 11:30:50 AM IST (Published)

Over the course of the next seven to 10 days, UPSRTC's 115 depots and all 20 zones will gradually regain access to the online ticketing system, according to the statement.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation's (UPSRTC) ticket booking website was hacked by cybercriminals early on Wednesday, and the authorities estimated that it would take up to 10 days to fully restore it.

The administration stated in a statement that attempts are being made to restore the website's ticketing system after it was compromised by foreign hackers at about 2 am.
The website's management business, M/s Orion Pro, claimed it has sent a team of specialists to recover data from the website and has requested a week to put up a new server to restore the online ticketing services.
Also Read: Why airline tickets are still so expensive and likely to remain that way
The company has also taken legal action in this matter at its Navi Mumbai headquarters.

"The transport corporation's buses are being operated through manual ticketing, so that the operation of the buses is not affected. Regional officers have been asked to monitor bus stands and depots for 24 hours," it said.
The government has decided to do a third-party security audit for all the applications and web portals managed by the company, it said.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Read: Delhi Metro Yellow Line faces delay due to technical glitch, here is the latest update
