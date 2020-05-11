  • SENSEX
Users unable to book tickets on IRCTC; website appears to be down again

Updated : May 11, 2020 08:14 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday said the booking for special trains will begin at 6 pm after the website of the service provider crashed due to heavy traffic.
However, even at 7:30 pm, users were unable to book tickets on the IRCTC website and app.
The site was giving the message, “In the wake of COVID 19 and as a measure of abundant caution, booking has been suspended.
