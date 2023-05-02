3 Min(s) Read
The Biden-Harris Administration announced on Monday that the requirements will end on May 11, the same day that the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. In the coming days, further details related to ending these requirements will be provided.
The United States government announced on Monday that it will be ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international travelers, effective May 11. This comes as the COVID-19 public health emergency also comes to an end on the same day.
US President Joe Biden's administration had initially implemented vaccination requirements for federal employees, contractors and international air travellers in a bid to promote the health and safety of individuals and the efficiency of workplaces.
