Hometravel news

'Uptown Rent A Car' offers wide range of sports and luxury cars

'Uptown Rent A Car' offers wide range of sports and luxury cars

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 3:49:07 PM IST (Updated)

Uptown Rent A Car is famous for offering car rental and leasing services catering to people seeking vehicles for business or personal needs.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

car rentalluxury car

Previous Article

Eicher Motors, Shilpa Medicare, Coforge and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 19

Next Article

Google for India: Sundar Pichai speaks on India's need for a balanced and open internet