Unwind in Thiruvananthapuram: A weekend guide to the capital city of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, also known as Trivandrum, is the capital city of the Indian state of Kerala. With its tropical climate, beautiful beaches, historic landmarks, and delicious cuisine, it is a popular tourist destination for those seeking a relaxing and culturally rich weekend getaway.

Day 1:

Start your day with a visit to the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, one of the most famous and revered temples in India. The temple's architecture is a beautiful blend of Kerala and Dravidian styles, and the deity of Lord Vishnu is adorned with gold and precious stones.

After this spiritual experience, head to the nearby Napier Museum and Art Gallery, which houses a vast collection of historical and contemporary art, including works by Raja Ravi Varma and Nicholas Roerich.

For lunch, head to the iconic Hotel Saravana Bhavan, known for its authentic South Indian vegetarian cuisine. Try their signature masala dosa and filter coffee for an authentic taste of the region. In the afternoon, take a leisurely stroll through the lush greenery of the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, where you can see a variety of animals such as tigers, lions, and elephants.

In the evening, take a short drive to the nearby Kovalam Beach, one of the most popular beaches in the region.

The beach is famous for its soft golden sand and calm waters, making it an ideal spot for swimming and sunbathing. Stay until sunset to see the lighthouse and enjoy the breathtaking view of the sea.

Day 2:

Begin your day with a visit to the Kanakakunnu Palace, a stunning heritage building that now serves as a cultural center for the city. The palace is surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens and is a perfect place to relax and take in the serenity of the surroundings.

For lunch, head to the iconic Indian Coffee House, a favorite among locals and visitors alike. The restaurant has a vintage ambiance and serves some of the best filter coffee and snacks in the city.

In the afternoon, head to the Kuthiramalika Palace Museum, which was once the residence of the Maharaja of Travancore. The palace is an excellent example of traditional Kerala architecture, and the museum has a fascinating collection of artifacts and personal belongings of the royal family.

Finally, end your day with a visit to the Shanghumukham Beach, which is a popular spot for locals to watch the sunset. The beach has a long stretch of golden sand and a picturesque view of the Arabian Sea. You can also see the famous mermaid statue here, which is a popular photo spot for tourists.

In conclusion, Thiruvananthapuram is an excellent destination for those looking for a weekend filled with culture, history, and natural beauty. With its stunning temples, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine, you're sure to have a memorable time in this charming city.