Unique green colour roses attracting tourists to Ooty: See pics

The China green roses are now the center of attraction at the the Ooty rose garden. This variety of roses is believed to represent fertility, growth, goodwill and success.

The resort town of Ooty in the Western Ghats, in southern India's Tamil Nadu state has added another tourist attraction that will compel travellers to visit this scenic destination. Ooty's rose garden, located in the heart of Ooty town in Nilgiris district, has unique green roses planted at the entrance and tourists are flocking to the garden to get a glimpse of the blooming flowers.

The Rose Garden is situated on the slopes of Elk Hill and boasts of over 4,000 varieties of roses that amaze onlookers. The 4.4 hectare garden is beautifully laid out in terraces with rose tunnels, pergolas and rose creepers.

The garden has the largest collection of roses in the country like Hybrid Tea Roses, miniature roses, Floribunda, Ramblers and roses with unique colours like violet. However, the latest addition of green roses have bloomed and ten plants with buds are ready to bloom. As the rains decline, tourists are flocking towards the hilly terrain to relax and rejuvenate in the resort town. The blooms of roses in the garden are an attraction that any traveller to Ooty should not miss.

Also read:

Tourists are particularly amazed to see the unique green rose variety that is in its full glory with buds transforming into flowers. It is called the China green rose and is believed to have originated in China. This green rose is believed to represent fertility, growth, goodwill and success.

However, it's distinct colour is piquing interest of the people. The flowers begin as rose shaped buds before they transform into little moulds of sharp tiny leafy spiky petals. Then the colour fades and the petals dry off.

These roses are now the center of attraction at the Ooty rose garden. The rose varieties planted in this park were assembled from different places. The garden, which is maintained by the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Department has received the award of Excellence for the best rose garden in South Asia from the International Rose society.

Also read: 5 cities where you can satiate your chocolate cravings