CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel NewsUnique green colour roses attracting tourists to Ooty: See pics

Unique green colour roses attracting tourists to Ooty: See pics

Unique green colour roses attracting tourists to Ooty: See pics
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Local18  Jul 11, 2023 8:53:38 PM IST (Published)

The China green roses are now the center of attraction at the the Ooty rose garden. This variety of roses is believed to represent fertility, growth, goodwill and success.

The resort town of Ooty in the Western Ghats, in southern India's Tamil Nadu state has added another tourist attraction that will compel travellers to visit this scenic destination. Ooty's rose garden, located in the heart of Ooty town in Nilgiris district, has unique green roses planted at the entrance and tourists are flocking to the garden to get a glimpse of the blooming flowers.

The Rose Garden is situated on the slopes of Elk Hill and boasts of over 4,000 varieties of roses that amaze onlookers. The 4.4 hectare garden is beautifully laid out in terraces with rose tunnels, pergolas and rose creepers.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X