Unique green colour roses attracting tourists to Ooty: See pics

The China green roses are now the center of attraction at the the Ooty rose garden. This variety of roses is believed to represent fertility, growth, goodwill and success.

The resort town of Ooty in the Western Ghats, in southern India's Tamil Nadu state has added another tourist attraction that will compel travellers to visit this scenic destination. Ooty's rose garden, located in the heart of Ooty town in Nilgiris district, has unique green roses planted at the entrance and tourists are flocking to the garden to get a glimpse of the blooming flowers.

The Rose Garden is situated on the slopes of Elk Hill and boasts of over 4,000 varieties of roses that amaze onlookers. The 4.4 hectare garden is beautifully laid out in terraces with rose tunnels, pergolas and rose creepers.