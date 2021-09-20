UK eases travel rules but no relief for Indian travellers

Travellers who have a valid vaccination certificate from 17 countries will be exempted from pre-departure tests but here's the catch, UK has still not recognised India's vaccines.

The UK is all set to ease travel rules from October 4. Going forward, the government will only have a red list of countries from where travel is banned and common rules for the rest of the world.

Travellers who have a valid vaccination certificate from 17 countries will be exempted from pre-departure tests but here's the catch, UK has still not recognised India's vaccines. So even if you have been vaccinated in India, you will be considered unvaccinated.

When asked about this, Serum's Adar Poonawalla said he was "shocked and surprised". He also questioned why countries have still not found common ground on vaccine passports.

CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra reports that the UK government is indicating that they have to make a plant visit to the Serum Institute of India as part of the regulatory approval for the Covishield vaccine even though Adar Poonawalla said that visit had already happened in Q1 of 2021.

CNBC-TV18 also learns that there are talks going on to accept each other's vaccine certificates. India has said it will accept UK's digital certificate if UK recognises India's Co-Win certificate.

A British High Commission spokesperson said: "The UK is committed to opening up international travel again as soon as is practicable and this announcement is a further step to enable people to travel more freely again, in a safe and sustainable way, while protecting public health. We are engaging with the Government of India to explore how we could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India."

