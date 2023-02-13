Uber gets nod to operate in Maharashtra till March 20 as SC asks govt to expedite aggregator rules

The Supreme court has directed the state to finalise rules for aggregators "expeditiously" and to decide on Uber's application for a provisional license by March 20, 2023.

The Supreme Court of India has given interim relief to ride-hailing aggregator Uber to operate in Maharashtra till March 20, 2023, while directing the state to finalise rules for aggregators "expeditiously". The top court was hearing the case between Uber and the state regarding Uber operating in the state without a license. The court held that Uber can continue to operate in Maharashtra without a license, but directed the company to apply for a provisional license by March 6, 2023.

The court also directed the state to decide on Uber's application for a provisional license by March 20. The ruling overturns the Bombay High Court decision, which had held that Uber was operating "lawlessly" without a valid license in Maharashtra. The HC had directed the company to comply with Motor Vehicle Aggregator (MVA) guidelines issued by the Centre until the state finalised its rules.

Uber had challenged the Bombay High Court's order in the Supreme Court and had argued that the central guidelines were unworkable.

The Supreme Court in April 2022 had ordered a status quo in the case on the Bombay High Court order directing Uber India to comply with Motor Vehicle Aggregator (MVA) Guidelines issued by the Centre. Last month, Maharashtra banned the use of non-transport vehicles for ride-pooling and aggregation services in the state citing the safety and security of passengers.

The state transport department issued a circular prohibiting the use of non-transport vehicles for the purpose of aggregation and ride-pooling service in Maharashtra.

In the circular, the state government said, "The government considers it expedient to prohibit the pooling of non-transport vehicles by aggregators in order to ensure road safety of the general public and passengers at large in the state of Maharashtra. Now, therefore, the Government of Maharashtra, in pursuance of clause 15 of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2020, hereby prohibits the use of non-transport vehicles (including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers) for the purposes of aggregation and ride-pooling thereof."

“The issue of whether non-transport vehicles can be permitted to be used as transport vehicles, including for aggregation and ride pooling thereof requires detailed consideration regarding terms and conditions, framework and guidelines thereof. Therefore, the State Government has constituted the committee to study the said issues and to give recommendations thereof,” the Joint Secretary to the government of Maharashtra stated in the circular.

