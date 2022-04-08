Uber looking to create travel super app; what services will it offer & where

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Uber has chosen to launch the pilot of its travel super app -- which will include services like booking air & train tickets and hotels -- in the UK.

Uber is working towards becoming a travel-based ‘super app.’ The company has revealed that it will be going ahead with plans to add the features for trains, buses, planes and car rentals on its UK app this year. The company hopes to then take the results from this pilot launch and add its new services to other locations around the world.

Uber is not going to provide these services on its own, but instead, act as a platform where users can book tickets for these services.

“You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is a natural progression,” said Jamie Heywood, Regional General Manager, Northern & Eastern Europe, Uber.

“Later this year we plan to incorporate flights, and in the future, hotels, by integrating leading partners into the Uber app to create a seamless door-to-door travel experience,” he added.

The decision to launch the pilot in UK comes as a result of the country being one of the major markets for the company outside of the US, as well as the increasing competition that Uber has been facing from ride-sharing apps like Bolt and Free Now.

Future plans include the option for users to purchase Eurostar train tickets from the app. The high-speed train network connects the UK to mainland Europe and runs under the English Channel.

While super apps first became popular in China and South East Asia, other regions across the world are now starting to catch up. Tata Group’s Neu super app made its debut in India on April 7, while Uber is one of the early adopters of this concept in the West.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
