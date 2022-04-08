Uber looking to create travel super app; what services will it offer & where

Uber is working towards becoming a travel-based ‘super app.’ The company has revealed that it will be going ahead with plans to add the features for trains, buses, planes and car rentals on its UK app this year. The company hopes to then take the results from this pilot launch and add its new services to other locations around the world.

Uber is not going to provide these services on its own, but instead, act as a platform where users can book tickets for these services.

“You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is a natural progression,” said Jamie Heywood, Regional General Manager, Northern & Eastern Europe, Uber.

“Later this year we plan to incorporate flights, and in the future, hotels, by integrating leading partners into the Uber app to create a seamless door-to-door travel experience,” he added.

The decision to launch the pilot in UK comes as a result of the country being one of the major markets for the company outside of the US, as well as the increasing competition that Uber has been facing from ride-sharing apps like Bolt and Free Now.

Future plans include the option for users to purchase Eurostar train tickets from the app. The high-speed train network connects the UK to mainland Europe and runs under the English Channel.