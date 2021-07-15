Two women almost fall to death after swing breaks on cliff’s edge

Two Russians almost fell to their deaths after a precariously positioned cliff-edge swing broke. The duo was taking a ride on the swing, which hung about 6,300 feet above sea level. The swing, which hung from the overhead precipice of the cliff, suddenly tumbled after one of its chains snapped.

The incident was captured on video and occurred in the Sulak Canyon in the Russian Republic of Dagestan, on the western shores of the Caspian Sea.

https://twitter.com/Random_Uncle_UK/status/1415209072090042372

As the chains snapped, the swing tilted completely to one side. The women, who were not wearing any safety harnesses, went flying down the cliff face. Fortunately, instead of landing on the ground many thousand feet below, they landed on a wooden platform just a few feet below the cliff edge.

The two women landed on the platform and sustained bruises and scratches. The shocked victims were quickly pulled back into safety by family and bystanders.

"The girls got scared and sustained scratches, but neither of them suffered serious injuries,” a source told the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper. "It is chilling to imagine what could have happened if they slipped when the swings were at a maximum height."

Local authorities said the swings did not meet the safety standards to be used.

"As a result, the young women fell off the swing seat,” said the Ministry of Tourism of Dagestan in their statement. "Law enforcement agencies and other services are already conducting relevant checks to ensure that nothing threatens lives and health”, they added.