Two Mumbai Metro lines report record single-day ridership of 2.14 lakh amid heavy rain

Data released by Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited has revealed that the total number of commuters on Wednesday increased by 2000 from the average of 2.12 lakh.

Due to waterlogged roads, and lengthy traffic jams caused by torrential rain, two metro lines of Mumbai Metro witnessed a record single-day ridership of 2.14 lakh commuters on Wednesday, July 19. According to data released by Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited, the number of commuters, who used the metro as their option to travel, rose by 2,000 from the daily average of 2.12 lakh on the 2A and 7 Metro Lines.

According to reports, the metro line connecting Gundavali and Andheri West stations with the Western and Central Railway via the Western Express Highway on Metro Line 1 (Versova-Andheri) had a surge in the number of travellers compared to other metro lines. Despite a huge number of travellers, the metro reached all the stations on time without any major disruption, according to officials.

There are a total of 30 stations covered by Metro Lines 2A and 7. Line 2A connects Dahisar East to D N Nagar in Andheri West, and the total commute time between both stations is around 40 minutes, while there are 17 stations on the elevated stretch that covers 18.6 km.

The Line 7 corridor connecting Andheri to Dahisar has an elevated stretch of 16.5 km, and the travel time between these stations is 35 minutes. The metro runs along the Western Express Highway, covering 13 stations.

Mumbai is witnessing traffic disruptions and waterlogging i n many parts of the city due to heavy rains in the last few days. On Wednesday, heavy downpour was reported in several parts of the city and its adjoining areas like Thane and Palghar districts.

In wake of the disruptions caused by heavy rain, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced a holiday for schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Friday for at least five districts including, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara. And a yellow alert has been put on for Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, and Washim districts until Sunday.