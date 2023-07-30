CNBC TV18
Tripura is transforming Agartala's Ujjayanta Palace into a weekend Tourism hub — Check details

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  Jul 30, 2023 12:35:47 PM IST (Published)

Delve into the royal history of Ujjayanta Palace in Tripura's Agartala, which is surrounded by tranquil gardens and awe-inspiring architecture. Get captivated by the charm of Tripura as the government is making efforts to showcase the state's rich heritage.

Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha is inaugurating a weekend tourism hub at the iconic Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala. State Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the area where the palace is located will be declared a no-traffic zone on Saturdays and Sundays.

The government wants to promote tourism in a big way in Tripura and the tourism hub at Ujjayanta is one of the first steps. Nestled in the heart of Agartala, Ujjayanta Palace stands as a resplendent testament to Tripura's royal legacy. Named by none other than Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, who was a frequent visitor to this region, the palace is a true architectural marvel. Its exquisite, tiled floors, intricately designed doors, and gracefully curved wooden ceilings showcase the remarkable skills of artisans of the time. Each step through the palace's corridors leads you deeper into the rich history of the region.
Originally, the palace served as a royal residence and now Ujjayanta Palace has been converted into a state museum. The palace showcases a fascinating collection of artifacts, reflecting the lifestyle, arts, and crafts of the diverse communities that reside in Northeast India. As you explore the three-storeyed mansion, you'll be captivated by the blend of architectural styles and be surrounded by the serene beauty of the Mughal gardens.
Also read:
Popular tourist hotspots to visit in Tripura
Dating back to the turn of the 20th century, Ujjayanta Palace was envisioned and built by Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya of the Manikya dynasty between 1899 and 1901. In 1972-73, the palace transitioned from being a royal abode to becoming the property of the Tripura government.
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been named the brand ambassador of Tripura tourism.
At the palace, a 20-minute lights and sound show will be held on the weekends to attract touristsalong with food stalls offering delicious culinary delights.
Beyond Ujjayanta Palace, Tripura has more in store with the Asian Development Bank granting funds to the state to enhance the captivating rock works in Chhabimura in Gomati district.
With inputs from agencies
(Edited by : CNBC-TV18 Travel Desk)
