Domestic flights will resume in most parts of the country on May 25 in a graded manner. It is expected that one-third of flight operations will take place on Monday and will be gradually be scaled up.

Several states have their own rules of quarantine for incoming passengers. Odisha has released an updated set of guidelines for returnees in urban areas.

Here is the updated standard operating procedure (SPO) for those travelling to Odisha from May 25:

1. Every person on return from outside Odisha shall have to compulsorily stay under home quarantine for 14 days.

2. If the returnee does not have proper quarantine facility at home, he/she shall undergo institutional quarantine or paid quarantine for a duration as directed by local authorities.

3. Following officials will be exempt from mandatory quarantine

A. Government officials, professionals, businessmen, or any other person travelling to Odisha on work and intending to exit within 72 hours

B. Government officials, professionals, businessmen, or any other person travelling from Odisha for work and are returning to the state within 72 hours of departure