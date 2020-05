Domestic flights will resume to Agartala on May 25. It is expected that one-third of flight operations will commence across the country on Monday and will be gradually scaled up.

Several states have their own rules of quarantine for incoming passengers. Tripura has also released an updated set of guidelines.

Here’s the standard operating procedure (SOP) the Tripura government has issued for domestic flights:

1. Thermal screening of all passengers shall be done at the exit point.

2. All travellers with foreign travel history in last 28 days, foreign passport holders and having symptoms will be taken to nearby facility centre for collection of samples from each passenger. They will be kept in facility quarantine till result is declared.

3. If a Bangladeshi passport holder passenger is interested in going to Bangladesh by Akhaura check post, the person will be transported to Akhaura check-post immediately by a special Vehicle against payment and permitted to emigrate to Bangladesh following due procedure.

4. Asymptomatic passengers having confirmed return ticket within 72 hours of arrival will be permitted to go with the advice that they self monitor their health and in case they develop any symptoms, they will inform the district surveillance officer or the state control room No- 0381-241-2424 or national call centre (1075).

5. Sample will be collected for all asymptomatic passengers who are not Tripura residents and are arriving to stay more than 72 hours. Their place of stay in Tripura will be noted and they will be advised to self-monitor their health and in case they develop any symptoms, they will inform the District Surveillance Officer or the state control room No- 0381-241-2424 or national call centre (1075).