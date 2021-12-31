Travelling Overseas? Know what to do if you test COVID-19 positive

As countries slowly reopen after extensive lockdowns over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's only natural for people to want to take off and explore the world. Unfortunately, the new highly-transmissible Omicron variant may set back such travel plans, even if temporarily.

But while the debate is on about whether one should travel overseas, the fact remains that many individuals are doing so. If you choose to go on a trip to a foreign country during the pandemic, keep in mind that the chances of contracting COVID-19 while travelling are high and can land you in a spot.

COVID-19 can still strike despite the strictest security measures and multiple vaccinations. What will happen if you test positive for the coronavirus while travelling overseas? Let us explore some scenarios.

What if you test positive before boarding the flight?

This scenario is rare, considering the current testing requirements for flying. Even to step inside an airport, let alone boarding a flight, most countries are demanding proof of a negative test report at least 48 hours before flying.

However, if you test positive for COVID-19 before boarding the flight, it is necessary that you isolate yourself from other individuals swiftly instead of boarding the flight. Also, contact your doctor as soon as possible and return home and continue to isolate yourself from others. If you are currently at your destination, then plan on remaining in your hotel or other government-approved quarantine facilities till the time your test comes negative.

What if you test positive on arrival?

In some countries, you may be subjected to random testing even if you show no symptoms while in other countries you may be checked if you seem symptomatic. The process will differ depending on where you are in the world but in general if you have symptoms related to COVID-19 you will be asked to take a test. You will be placed under isolation until your reports come back.

If the test is positive, you will almost certainly be put under quarantine for the prescribed period as per COVID-19 protocol and until you are no longer at the risk of spreading it. If you remain symptomatic, again specifics, such as the duration of the compulsory quarantine period, will differ depending on which country you are in.

It is critical to empower yourself with information and understanding of the protocol for positive test results at the locations you will be visiting. This is important not only for your safety and well-being but also for the health of your bank account.