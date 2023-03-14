The police on Monday issued a traffic advisory on diversions in connection with the 90-day closure of a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari. The National Highways Authority of India is constructing the Dwarka Expressway under the Bharat Mala Project from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on the National Highway (NH)-48, the advisory said.

The authorities on Tuesday closed one carriageway and set up a detour for the Dwarka Expressway's development, causing traffic jams on the Delhi-Gurgaon Road. The Delhi Police reported that it got numerous calls concerning high traffic in the region on its helpline.

According to the advisory, the National Highways Authority of India is constructing the Dwarka Expressway under the Bharat Mala Project from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on the National Highway (NH)-48.

Under this project, two underpasses and an elevated section will be constructed on NH-48. To execute the work, both carriageways of NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajokari will be closed, it stated.

Several commuters shared updates on the traffic situation on Twitter.

One user tweeted about being stuck between Mahipalpur and Dhaula Kuan, where the traffic was crawling, for one-and-a-half hours.

"@dtptraffic stuck between mahipalpur and dhaula kuan since last 1.5 hours. Crawling traffic."

Another user tweeted, "With construction work on NH48, I am not leaving Gurgaon for the next 3 months." Yet another user said that a 30-minute journey to Gurugram was now taking three hours.

"There was a 50-minute traffic jam, starting at Dhaula Kuan towards Gurugram," said another tweet.

NH-48 connects Delhi to Gurugram. Through the advisory, the Delhi Police advised people travelling towards Delhi airport, the interstate bus terminus or railway stations to plan their commute with sufficient time at hand. Commuters going towards or coming from Gurugram or Jaipur may use the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, it said.

Those going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh may travel via Palam Road from Gurgaon Road flyover. The commuters travelling from Gurugram, Kapashera and Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan and Vasant Vihar may take Dwarka Flyover Road No 201, the advisory stated.

"The commuters are requested to cooperate by planning their journey accordingly via the above-mentioned alternate routes. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards alleviation of traffic congestions during the above mentioned period," the advisory added.