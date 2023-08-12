Travel will remain an expensive affair even in 2024, say experts

Given, the rise in aviation fuel prices, airfares in the remainder of 2023 and until mid 2024 would remian high. Moreover, hoteliers are witnessing high demand, so it is unlikely that average room rates would reduce. Travellers to Europe and Asia may not be able to expect any price relief this year.

Despite shrinking household savings and economic uncertainty, there was a surge in post-pandemic travel, but flight ticket prices, lodging and boarding showed no signs of waning. This trend is likely to continue in 2024, say experts, but opine that travellers will not halt or reduce their spend on travel. Contrary to previous years where travel was viewed as a luxury affair, the ongoing trend indicates that travel has maintained its position as a top priority for consumers.

Southern Europe has witnessed a revival in international travel, reaching approximately 90% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023 so far. Even as temperatures soared, American tourists flocked to these regions, underscoring the resilience of travel demand.

Global travel giant TUI recently reported its first post-pandemic net profit following robust bookings and an upsurge in demand for travel until June-end. According to Dan McKone, a senior partner at strategy consultancy LEK Consulting, "In the wake of the pandemic, a number of folks have reset their priorities and have focused on splurging on travel."

This inclination towards travel could strengthen in 2024. A Amadeus survey revealed that 47 percent of respondents from various countries considered international travel a high-priority. This figure has risen from the previous year's 42percent, the travel tech firm said. Travel operators like Booking Holdings and Airbnb have reported a surge in revenue. Air carrier Delta and hotel giant Marriott International are also forecasting robust demand in the near future.

German carrier Lufthansa has announced that bookings for the remainder of the year have surpassed 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels. United Airlines is expanding its reach in the Pacific with new flights to Manila, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Given the developments, travelers to Europe and Asia may not be able to expect any price relief this year. Hayley Berg, lead economist at online travel agency Hopper, predicts that airfares for long-haul international routes will remain elevated until supply surpasses pre-pandemic levels, demand stabilizes and jet fuel prices reduce.

