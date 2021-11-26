Travel will be next sectoral theme; expect 25% growth in 4-5 years: RateGain Travel

RateGain Travel Technologies is set to become the first SaaS or software as a service company to be listed on Indian bourses. Its offer includes fresh issue worth up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.26 crore shares.

RateGain Travel Technologies is set to become the first SaaS or software as a service company to be listed on Indian bourses.

The Noida-based travel and hospitality startup had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in August 2021. Its offer includes fresh issue worth up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.26 crore shares.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Bhanu Chopra, CMD of RateGain Travel said that travel will be the sectoral theme for the next 4-5 years.

"There is a huge pent-up demand for travel. I feel at least for the next 4-5 years, travel is going to be the next big sectoral theme. Travel has actually become a necessity and we feel that at RateGain we are very well positioned to capture this opportunity because we have doubled down on innovation."

He expects the travel industry to grow by 25 percent over the next 4-5 years.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new B.1.1.529 variant of COVID19, saying they should take a "riskbased and scientific approach".

Meanwhile, as per a Reuters report, the European Commission has proposed that EU countries suspend travel links with countries in which the new variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.529, has been found.

Watch the video for more.