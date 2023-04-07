Travel & tour operators, hotels on a joy ride as bookings soar

Long weekends, summer vacation, India's G20 presidency and IPL are driving growth in bookings. April in particular has seen a sharp surge in demand as Indian travelers are maximising the extended weekends.

Of the many changes that the COVID pandemic brought, one certain difference is the people's increasing desire to travel as long as they are living. Because 'kal kisne dekha hai' (who has seen tomorrow).

Be it visiting their parents, vacationing with friends, or rejuvenating with the family, Indians are not holding back their urge to travel.

And it's not just the working population looking to unwind and pamper themselves with leisure, the pick-up in business activity has resulted in growing business trips by executives.

India's G20 presidency also has a major role to play in this year's boost in travel and tourism. Continuous visits by government officials, delegates, industry leaders and entrepreneurs has kept tour and travel operators busy.

"We have witnessed a 40 percent increase in hotel bookings for specific dates along with the prices also increasing by 20-30 percent. Cities such as Udaipur, Agra, Varanasi, and Hampi along with Delhi and Mumbai have witnessed a rise in bookings," said EaseMyTrip.

April in particular has seen a sharp surge in demand as Indian travelers are maximising the extended weekends.

"We are witnessing brisk demand of over 3x for the month of April with consecutive long weekends including Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti and Eid al-Fitr; additionally IPL travel compared to last year," said Indiver Rastogi, President & Group Head, Global Business Travel, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel.

EaseMyTrip says it has also witnessed a 70 percent increase in hotel bookings as compared to last year’s Good Friday weekend and 20-30 percent overall increase in travel bookings during the IPL season.

What's also encouraging people to travel is better connectivity, flexible flight timings and easy booking choices.

The 'zindagi na milegi dobara' syndrome has a lot to do here.

Travellers are preferring relaxed itineraries and are willing to spend more.

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said travellers are seeking experience-led travel, resulting in more bookings with pre-booked activities.

"The average nights booked for outbound packages for the summer quarter is 27 percent higher than last year's corresponding period; and almost 85 percent higher than the pre-pandemic average. In domestic packages, too, we have seen a 54 percent increase in average room nights booked this year over the corresponding period in 2019," Magow said.

After witnessing a lull for two years, the sharp revival in business is exactly what the hospitality sector was hoping for. Revenge travel followed by Christmas and New Year vacationing had re-assured tourism players and now a surge in summer bookings has cheered them even more.

India's increasing presence on the global platform has also increased the curiosity among foreign travelers about the country's tourism sector. The govt's effort to promote tourism in 'mission mode' is also expected to give a further fillip to the industry.