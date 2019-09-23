Business
Travel posters from 20th-century India on display in New York
Updated : September 23, 2019 01:22 PM IST
The exhibition titled 'Images of the Exotic: Posters of India from the Golden Age of Travel' is open till September 27.
While a majority of these prints were designed by unidentified artists, a few are attributed to American artist David Klein, Danish artist Otto Nielsen and the Swiss artist Donald Brun.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more