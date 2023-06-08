CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel NewsTravel in style: Mastering the art of comfort and chic on long haul flights

Travel in style: Mastering the art of comfort and chic on long haul flights

Travel in style: Mastering the art of comfort and chic on long haul flights
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Jun 8, 2023 4:55:07 PM IST (Published)

You could look stylish and be comfortable on long haul flights. Here's a guide to prepare for a long haul flight by keeping it light and simple.

When it comes to long haul flights, comfort is key. But who says you can't look stylish and comfortable while traveling? With the right outfit choices and a little creativity, you can rock a look that is both chic and will let you relax. In this article, we share some styling tips and outfit ideas to help you look fabulous on those long flights.

Embrace the power of layers
One of the secrets to staying comfortable during a long flight is layering. Opt for a soft, lightweight sweater or cardigan that you can easily remove if the cabin gets too warm. Pair it with a versatile scarf that can double as a blanket or neck pillow. Layering not only adds style to your outfit but also allows you to adjust to the changing temperatures on the plane.
The Perfect Pair: Leggings and oversized tops
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X