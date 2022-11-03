Travel from Chennai to Mysuru in less than 7 hours aboard Vande Bharat Express: See price and other details here

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The fifth Vande Bharat Express which will run between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru and will be flagged off on November 11 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The fifth Vande Bharat Express is set to make its southern debut between the cities of Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru this month. According to a News18 report, the Vande Bharat Express train will take less than 7 hours (around 6 hours 40 minutes) to travel between the two cities. The train is likely to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Karnataka on November 11, the report said.

It will be scheduled to run on all days except Wednesday and will ply between Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mysuru with 16 coaches and a seating capacity for 1,128 passengers.

The basic fare for travellers in the Economy Class or A/C Chair car will be Rs 921, and for Executive Class will be Rs 1,880. For those travelling between Mysuru and Bengaluru the fares would be Rs 368 in the Economy class and Rs 768 in Executive class. The train would take around 6 hours and 40 minutes to travel between Mysuru and Chennai (504 km one way).

Ticket price of the Vande Bharat train is 39 percent more than that of the existing Shatabdi Express.

The semi-high-speed train is an advanced version of the trains that have been launched to-date. It would have two segments, Executive and Economy car. The Executive class will have seats that turn 180 degrees while the seats in the Economy class can be slid forward for easy reclining.

The 16 coaches will have continuous windows on the side walls and the train will have the indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System called Kavach.

The Vande Bharat Express will carry train number 20607 from Chennai (MAS) to Mysuru (MYS) and 20608 on its return trip, said Mysuru MP Prathap Simha. The train will start its journey from Chennai at 5.50 am, pass through Jolarpettai Junction (JTJ) at around 8.30 am and reach Bengaluru by 10.25 am for a five-minute halt and then reach its destination, Mysuru by 12.30 pm.

The trial run for this route has been scheduled for November 5.