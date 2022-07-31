Planning next vacation? Check out these travel deals before making bookings

As travel has started to pick up after almost a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travel companies and websites have come up with a slew of deals to encourage customers to book for their next travel destinations.

Buy Now Pay Later

Many companies including SOTC, Thomas Cook, and Goibibo.com among others offer customers the option to book their travel now and pay for it later. Amazon Pay Later too offers users the option to book flights and pay for them later via EMIs.

"While booking travel (flight or hotels) on Goibibo, aspiring travellers who opt to travel without making any payment at the time of booking are provided with short-term credit by partner NBFCs and banks via an underwriting platform that evaluates customers' creditworthiness in a few seconds using data science models," said Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer at Goibibo.

Thomas Cook India also offers a ‘travel now pay when you return’ service with a zero processing fee, among other offers, said Rajeev Kale, president and & country head, Holidays, MICE, Visa-Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

"Travel Now Pay Later has received a strong response of 1.5x compared to pre-COVID levels, thus reiterating the holiday demand," said Daniel D'Souza, the president and country head-holidays, SOTC Travel.

Buy one get one free

As the upcoming festive season nears, it’s running travel offers. SOTC has special offers lined up as well. "Indians are quintessential value seekers and our recently launched monsoon campaign and Durga Pujo Holidays feature special offers like Buy One Get One Free," D'Sousa said, adding that these special offers would be extended for the upcoming festive holidays as well.

Thomas Cook too offers ‘buy one get one free’ and early bird offers, among others, said Kale. The company has also tied up with HDFC Bank and Mastercard to offer exclusive cash discounts on credit/debit card payments for select South East Asia holidays.

Business travel

Makemytrip's MyBiz platform is offering organisations access to a live inventory of hotels, flights and cabs, all at special corporate prices, which come with added benefits including, airport transfers, meals, etc. According to the company's website, the platform is used by over 14,000 organisations and more than 2.5 lakh business travellers. It also offers itinerary modifications, easy cancellations at minimum costs with 24x7 customer support, the website stated.

Price Lock, Youth Program and other offers

Goibibo has introduced the 'price lock' feature that allows travellers to reserve their seats without paying for the actual price of the ticket upfront. "Price Lock further secures flyers against any price hike by allowing them to purchase the ticket at the same locked-in price later. It’s a useful way to get more time and save money as one can lock a favourable airfare for up to seven days while they firm up their travel plans," said Prakash.

The company also offers customers bargains such as 'Daily Steal Deal' in which the customers can choose from over 2,000 deals that are refreshed daily and avail benefits of up to 50 percent discounts on top-rated hotels as well as last-minute flight bookings, he said, adding, "Since its launch earlier this year, this offering has attracted over 7 lakh users."

Goibibo also offers a ‘Youth Program’ that caters to the needs of young travellers. As many as 2.3 lakh youths are members of the same, Prakash said adding that the programme offers travel benefits and co-branded offers to the members.