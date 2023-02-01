Low visibility in North India delays 10 trains

Due to low visibility in northern India, around 10 passenger trains have been delayed and are running late, Railway officials announced on Wednesday.

The Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, Bhusaval-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express and Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express are delayed by an hour, railway officials said.

According to them, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, Madhupur-Anand Vihar Terminal Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar Humsafar Express and MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express are delayed by 1.5 hours.

The Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail and the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express are running an hour and 15 minutes late. The Durg-Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express is two hours late.

