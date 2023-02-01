Low visibility in North India delays 10 trains

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Due to low visibility in northern India, around 10 passenger trains have been delayed and are running late, Railway officials announced on Wednesday.
The Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, Bhusaval-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express and Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express are delayed by an hour, railway officials said.
According to them, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, Madhupur-Anand Vihar Terminal Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar Humsafar Express and MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express are delayed by 1.5 hours.
The Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail and the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express are running an hour and 15 minutes late. The Durg-Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express is two hours late.
With agency inputs.
