Indians have something to cheer about. Maldives will be opening its borders to South Asian countries from July 15. Tourists will be required to bring a negative RT-PCR test report.

#Maldives will restart issuing of on arrival tourist visa starting 15th July to tourists travelling from South Asia. Tourists need a negative #PCR result to enter Maldives. Further details will follow accordingly. #VisitMaldives @visitmaldives — Ministry of Tourism (@MoTmv) June 29, 2021

Dear Sir *Maldives is opening from 15th July onward for Indian tourist* More details are still awaited Please advice if you want special hotel package. We have special rates for all resort ☎️+91 7385150748-49 📩support@triptoadventure.com 🌍𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞🌍 — Maldives - TTA (@MaldivesTta) June 29, 2021

The economy of Maldives is heavily dependent on tourism and the pandemic has taken a huge toll on livelihoods. The island nation was one of the last countries to close it borders when the second wave affected millions worldwide this year.

The tourism board of Maldives has issued the following guidelines for tourists:

30-day Free Visa

A 30-day free visa will be granted after a confirmed pre-booking is shown as a proof at a registered tourist facility. Extension of tourist visa will be possible for long stay tourists. The guideline stipulates every traveller must provide emergency contact information at the time of applying for the visa.

Arrival Checks

Temperature checks and thermal measures will be conducted at the first point of entry. There are no mandatory quarantine rules but the government may conduct random testing free of cost. Tourists are to fill up a health declaration card.

Accommodation

It is mandatory to have a confirmed booking in a government registered tourist establishment prior to arrival.