Tourism in India will get a big boost thanks to G20 meetings held in exotic destinations

The G20 meetings held at top tourist hotspots across the country have brought India on the global tourist map. Not only that, the G20 meetings have augmented cooperation among governments, the private sector and various stakeholders to increase high-end travellers' footfalls. Under India's G-20 Presidency, over 200 meetings were planned at over 60 exotic destinations including Kashmir, Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, Kumarakom in Kerala, Goa among others. The collaboration between governments ensured that the G20 delegates who visited India enjoyed a memorable experience.

Union Tourism Minister, G Kishan Reddy, highlighted that the upgraded infrastructure in host cities and the initiatives taken to enhance capacity in these cities will ensure more tourists can be accommodated, during the peak travel season in India, which begins from end September until March-April.

Reddy emphasized that the G-20 meetings increased visibility for India's prominent tourist destinations. The administration of these cities ensured that various heritage monuments were spurced and would be maintained throughout. The delegates were given a hands-on tour and got to witness India's rich natural and cultural heritage.

To promote local handicrafts and artisanal products, state governments had set up art and craft bazaars during the Tourism Working Group meetings.

Moreover, with India hosting the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 , sports fans who will be visiting the country for crickets matches, would easily be able to travel to tourist destinations surrounding cities where the games would be played.

The government is further promoting far flung destinations to increase footfalls in scenic destinations like Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar Airport in Andamans and said that tourist inflows have doubled since 2014 to the archipelago. It will continue to rise manifold given the infrastructure development that is taking place on the remote islands. "The new terminal will be able to handle 11,000 passengers and 10 aircraft can be parked at the airport at any given time.

