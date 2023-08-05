Tourism boom in Sri Lanka: Despite economic turmoil SL earned $800 million so far in 2023

Diana Gamage, Members of the Sri Lankan Parliament stated that to boost tourism, it is essential to create a vibrant and lively environment. Direct flight services with international airlines will enhance accessibility and convenience for tourists.

During the first seven months of 2023, Sri Lanka experienced a notable increase in tourism, welcoming a whopping 763,000 tourists and generating an income of approximately $800 million. State Minister of Tourism and Member of Parliament, Diana Gamage, attributed the success to President Ranil Wickremesinghe's efforts to strengthen the national economy via tourism.

Gamage stressed the introduction of new approaches and innovative strategies enhanced the tourism industry, which resulted in the influx of tourists. This surge in tourism represents a remarkable growth of 205 percent compared to the previous year. The resurgence of the tourism sector has played a vital role in strengthening Sri Lanka’s economy and increasing its foreign reserves.

One significant step to boost tourism to the Island nation was hosting the final round of the Miss World pageant. Gamage added, a milestone set to take place in end-2023 is the World Travel Awards (WTA). This event is expected to see the participation of 117 countries.

Data shows, many tourists from countries such as England, Russia, Germany, and France continue visit Sri Lanka. She added that by promoting responsible and informed discussions about cannabis, focusing on its various uses beyond intoxication, and implementing appropriate regulations, Sri Lanka can tap into the enormous economic opportunities offered by this multi-billion-dollar industry.

Gamage stated that to boost the tourism industry, implementing a night economy system is vital, adding, “Tourists seek destinations that provide them with the freedom to enjoy life to the fullest. Closing tourist destinations early, such as at 10 pm, would discourage tourists from visiting. To attract tourists, it is essential to create a vibrant and lively environment, not “dead cities”.

Direct flight services with international airlines, such as Chinese and Italian carriers will enhance accessibility and convenience for tourists. These partnerships can help bring in more visitors and contribute to the growth of Sri Lanka's tourism sector.

