Top 5 premium stays in Goa to spend your vacation in luxury

Mini Sunny Goa, known as the "Beachland of India", is home to a plethora of five-star hotels renowned for their warm welcome, high-end amenities, comfortable rooms, and relaxing settings. To that end, don't hesitate to make your reservation at any of these establishments in Goa.

On your next trip, stay at one of Goa's many five-star hotels as you enjoy a bottle of merlot and some cashew nuts. The opulence of the hotels in this beach paradise will make you never want to leave. There is much to keep you busy at these paradisiacal accommodations, from the tastefully appointed rooms to the five-star eateries, luxury villas, welcoming staff, and watersports.

Here's a look at the top five most luxurious hotels in Goa:

Sunny Goa, known as the "Beachland of India", is home to a plethora of five-star hotels renowned for their warm welcome, high-end amenities, comfortable rooms, and relaxing settings. To that end, don't hesitate to make your reservation at any of these establishments in Goa.

Also read:

Sea Shell Suites and Villas

This resort is located only a few minutes away from Candolim Beach, known for its turquoise waters and its pristine white sands. The Italian specialties and Asian fusion dishes served at their outside restaurant are very well received. Activities range from paddling a kayak or surfing the waves to exploring tropical forests in search of exotic flora and fauna.

Taj Exotica