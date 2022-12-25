Top 5 advantages of accumulating hotel points

If you are a frequent traveler who always seems to end up staying at the exact same hotel chain, you should take full advantage of the chance to earn hotel points, as doing so may have many useful outcomes.

You've undoubtedly been presented with the option to earn hotel points whenever you've checked into a hotel before. There's a chance that joining a hotel's loyalty program may seem pointless given how little you stand to gain.

Exactly what are hotel points, then?

Hotel points are a kind of customer loyalty program earned whenever a guest stays at a hotel or makes a transaction from an approved hotel partner. In most cases, you will earn points in proportion to the amount you spent, and all these points may be redeemed for things like freebies, merchandise, or even a free vacation.

For the following reasons, repeat guests of the same hotels should participate in the hotel's reward program and accumulate points:

1. It's a free tool for reserving hotel rooms.

A frequent guest at a well-known hotel chain with locations all over the world, like Marriot, may earn points toward free nights and other perks by staying at affiliated establishments and using associated services, such as cafes, shops, and airlines.

For certain programs, points may be earned with every purchase made with a linked credit card. You should make the most of the hotel credits you earn if you are a frequent traveler and a member of a certain hotel chain.

With the points you've accumulated, you may get free nights at hotels. If you have to reserve a hotel room when traveling, you may generally get a free night's stay at any location of a large hotel chain. Since you may redeem the credits you've earned from previous visits, you'll also save money on the hotel's costs.

If you have excess Marriot points, you may sell them to other people who are interested in staying there. You will always receive your money's worth, whether you use your points to travel often or sell them to other members of the program.

2. You may book a rental car or a flight using your points.

The benefits of a hotel loyalty program go well beyond the ability to earn free stays. For example, you may spend your points to hire a vehicle or fly somewhere.

The hotel loyalty program is often global in size, which makes it easier for regular travelers. If you find yourself in a bind and need to book a vehicle or flight quickly but don't have the cash on hand, you may choose to use your points to do so.

3. You Can Reserve a Vacation Package

Finding a place to stay, booking a ticket, and organizing your travel schedule can add a lot of unnecessary stress to any vacation. However, if you have enough hotel points, you may arrange a trip package that combines flights and a hotel stay and save all the fuss.

This benefit will make taking a spontaneous vacation that much easier. It will also make your trip more relaxing knowing that you don't have to worry about things like canceling your flight at the last minute or not having a hotel room reserved.

4. Gift Cards Can Be Redeemed

With your hotel points, you may also redeem gift cards from stores or brands that have partnered with the hotel. In order to redeem points for prizes, many incentive programs have partnerships with other businesses.

A gift card may be redeemed and used either by the recipient or the giver. By using your points as currency, you may avoid spending any further cash. Since gift cards may be used to make reservations at restaurants and make purchases at retail partners, this is a great way to stretch the value of money spent on a prior trip.

5. Points Can Be Shared Across Multiple Accounts

Sharing hotel loyalty program points with someone who booked hotels as least as often as you may get you more valuable incentives.

Hotels often have a point system so you may earn various rewards for staying at the hotel. It takes more points to unlock a better reward. The benefits you get from combining points with another person will be greater.

How to Get Hotel Points?

Booking a stay is the most straightforward route to amassing hotel points, but you may also accumulate them by making purchases from the hotels' affiliated companies.

Moreover, a hotel often has several partner brands, and earning points is as simple as meeting the hotel's minimal spending requirements.

Spend more and get more points. Shopping from approved vendors is the surest method to maximize your money's worth. In this manner, you may get the most out of your shopping rewards.

If you often stay at one hotel chain, you may make use of its affiliated stores and restaurants to rack up points for free stays.

Takeaway

If you're a frequent flier who values economy, don't let your hotel stays go to waste; instead, rack up hotel points with each reservation. With so many options for redeeming your hotel points, it's easy to feel like every stay is well worth the cost.

