To boost tourism, UAE exempts visa fee for children under 18 visiting Dubai

Now, visiting Dubai this summer has become a much cheaper option for families. Tourists below the age of 18 visiting the desert city will be exempted from visa fee till September 15.

UAE's visa waiver for children under-18 will come into effect for the first time this summer on July 15, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) said.

The scheme, that commenced on Monday, will allow tourists under the age of 18 years to avail the fee exemption while travelling with their parents on a tourist visa to the desert city, said a press release by the authorities. The initiative, according to the release, aims to encourage families to choose Dubai as their summer holiday destination.

“These facilities contribute to supporting UAE competitiveness as a leading destination in family tourism and attracting visitors and families from all over the world to enjoy historical monuments, heritage, and cultural and entertainment activities and fascinating beaches, as well as the world-class hotel and tourist services, and sports, artistic and family events throughout the year,” said Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Acting Director-General for Foreigners’ Affairs and Ports at ICA.