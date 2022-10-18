This holiday season, travellers on the railway don't need a confirmed ticket to cruise

By Sanhita Baruah

This year, for the holidays of Diwali and Chhath, the Railways are offering a unique service that guarantees you a seat on the train back home. In reality, Indian Railways has made a significant change for the betterment of its customers' travel experiences.

To that end, a unique plan has been put into motion. It's quite difficult to get a reservation during the holiday season. The Railways have launched the Vikalp Scheme to address this issue. We'll explain the process for securing a guaranteed reservation under this plan.

Explaining the concept of the Vikalp Scheme

Indian Railways offers a fantastic alternative to assist customers with waitlisted tickets to get a confirmed seat on another train. The ‘Vikalp’ program is a viable option for this. When it's really difficult to reserve a seat, as happens during festival season and school holidays, this plan comes in quite helpful.

When a passenger's ticket is not verified, the railroad offers them a backup plan. If their ticket isn't guaranteed for that specific train, they'll be offered a confirmed seat on the next available train. Booking a trip with this amenity pre-selected is optional. To guarantee that all available berths are put to good use, the Vikalp plan—also known as the alternative train accommodation scheme (ATAS)—was introduced in 2015. The system gives those on a waiting list for one train the option of reserving a seat on another train for which reservations have already been made.

What are the parameters of this plan?

You should know that selecting ‘option’ does not guarantee you a seat on any other train. It all relies on the schedules of the trains and the availability of seats. Rules governing this service, such as the boarding station and the interval between reserving and boarding a train, are complex and subject to change.

Online ticket purchases provide this convenient option

There will be an option for passengers to engage in the VIKALP program under this plan. In order to be considered for allocation in the alternative train, VIKALP-opted passengers must have originally booked a seat in waiting and still be on the waitlist after charting. After booking, travellers who selected Full WL VIKALP should check their PNR.

When customers choose VIKALP, they are not always guaranteed a seat on the next available train. The service is dependent on the availability of a suitable train and a suitable berth. Once your reservation has been confirmed for another train, cancellation fees will be assessed based on your berth or train status on the replacement train.

Every single traveller may benefit from this

All trains and fare classes are expected to follow this railway system. On top of that, this service is available to any and all passengers who are currently on the waiting list. A traveller has the choice between five different trains at once under this plan. We regret to inform you that this service is reserved for those passengers whose names remain on the waiting list even after the corresponding charts have been prepared.

Obtaining a confirmed ticket

Even though there will be more trains overall due to the use of special trains, the volume of passengers will not decrease much. It will be difficult to get tickets under these conditions. Reservations are recommended as seating may be limited otherwise. Window tickets are the best bet, however, buying a tatkal or emergency ticket would also ensure a spot if you can do it.

Main characteristics of the plan

Passengers who choose VIKALP are always not guaranteed a seat on the next available train. The service is dependent on the availability of a suitable train and a suitable berth.

All waiting list passengers, regardless of booking quota or concession status, will be eligible for the program.

In this plan, riders may choose up to seven different trains to participate in the VIKALP program.

Wait-listed passengers have the option of being moved to another train leaving anytime between 30 minutes and 72 hours after the original train's planned departure. Alternative booking is available to all passengers booked via the system, regardless of whether their boarding or arrival stop.

The passenger has not assessed any additional fees, and there is no provision for reimbursement of the difference in fare.

The only people who are eligible for allocation in the backup train are the VIKALP opted travellers who are still on the wait list after charting has taken place.

Either all or none of a PNR's riders will be moved to a different train of the same class.

Trains departing from any of the clusters of stations identified by Railways may be substituted with those departing from stations closer to the final destination.

When using the Vikalp system, how to reserve a ticket?

Please visit the IRCTC website by entering your details.

To reserve a trip, just fill out the form as you would for any other booking.

When the ‘Opt for Vikalp’ choice appears, choose it.

Then, a window will appear on your screen. Here, you'll find the guidelines for the Vikalp program.

After that, choose the ‘I agree’ box and go with the Vikalp plan.

To pay for your ticket, choose the ‘payment’ option.

After charting, passengers who have been given alternative lodging through this program should double-check their PNR to see whether their reservation has been updated.

You may get this data by calling the helpline (139), visiting any PRS Enquiry desk, or inquiring online at www.indianrail.gov.in.

For details please check Railways or IRCTC website.