These nations have the world’s most and least powerful passports

As the world recovers from COVID-19, three Asian countries have emerged as the ones with the most powerful passports giving their holders greater global travel freedom. India’s passport ranked 87th, giving its holders similar travel freedom that they enjoyed in the pre-pandemic days, according to the quarterly report by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners.

An Indian passport will give its holder unrestricted access to 57 destinations around the world as compared to 23 destinations in 2020, the report said.

Japan, Singapore and South Korea topped the list, toppling European nations which dominated the ranking in the pre-pandemic era.

A Japanese passport provides its holders with hassle-free entry to 193 countries, while Singapore and South Korea provide access to 192 countries, the immigration consultancy said in its report.

Afghan passports were the worst performers, sitting at the bottom of the index and giving access to just 27 countries without a visa in advance.

Here’s a look at some of the most powerful passports in the world in 2022

Japan (193 destinations)

South Korea and Singapore (192 destinations)

Spain and Germany, (190 destinations)

Italy, Finland and Luxembourg (189 destinations)

Denmark, Austria, Sweden and Netherlands (188 destinations)

United Kingdom, Portugal, France and Ireland (187 destinations)

United States, New Zealand, Belgium, Switzerland, Norway (186 destinations)

Canada, Australia, Malta, Czech Republic and Greece (185 destinations)

Hungary (183 destinations)

Poland, Lithuania and Slovakia (182 destinations).

The least powerful passports in 2022 include those which provide visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 40 or fewer countries. Some of the worst passports to hold in 2022 are:

North Korea (40 destinations)

Palestinian territory and Nepal (38 destinations)

Somalia (35 destinations)

Yemen (34 destinations)

Pakistan (32 destinations)

Syria (30 destinations)

Iraq (29 destinations)

Afghanistan (27 destinations)