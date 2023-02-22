The whistling village of Kongthong where a unique tradition honours motherhood

Situated in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, Kongthong is a remote village which is famous for its unique tradition of using tunes instead of names to identify people. These tunes are called Jingrwai Lawbei, which means mother's love song.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a village where everyone has their own unique song instead of a name? Well, such a place exists in India's northeastern state of Meghalaya. It is called Kongthong, the whistling village.

What is Kongthong and why is it called the whistling village?

Kongthong is a remote village in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. It is home to about 700 people who belong to the Khasi tribe. The village is famous for its unique tradition of using tunes instead of names to identify each person. These tunes are called Jingrwai Lawbei, which means mother's love song.

How are these tunes created and used?

The tradition of Jingrwai Lawbei dates centuries back when there was no written language among the Khasis. Whenever a child was born in Kongthong, the mother composed a lullaby that becomes the identity of that person for their entire life. The lullaby is based on natural sounds like birdsongs or waterfalls. The tune is then passed on to other family members and villagers who use it to call or communicate with that person. The villagers can also whistle these tunes across long distances to convey messages like greetings, warnings, invitations, or requests.

What are some challenges and benefits of this tradition?

The tradition of Jingrwai Lawbei faces some challenges due to modernization, migration, education, and technology. Some young people leave the village for better opportunities elsewhere and forget their tunes. Some children go to school where they have to use regular names instead of tunes. Some villagers use mobile phones which reduce the need for whistling communication. However, there are also some benefits of this tradition. It preserves the cultural identity and heritage of the Khasis. It fosters a strong bond between mother and child as well as among villagers who share their tunes with each other. It also attracts tourists who are curious about this unique phenomenon.

Kongthong is a fascinating example of how music can shape human lives and relationships. The whistling village has its own challenges but also its own charm. It shows us how diverse and rich our world is with different cultures and traditions. If you ever get a chance to visit Meghalaya, don't miss out on this musical wonderland.

