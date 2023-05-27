The Kerala backwaters food tour: A delicious and culturally immersive experience

One of the best ways to experience the backwaters is to take a food tour. You can find this tour in Alappuzha, Kumarakom, Kollam and Kochi. There are many different food tours available, but all of them offer a unique opportunity to sample the local cuisine and learn about the culture of Kerala.

The Kerala Backwaters are a network of canals and lakes that stretch for over 900 kilometres (560 miles) through the state of Kerala in India. The backwaters of Alappuzha and Kumarakom offer a captivating journey through picturesque canals, lush green landscapes, and a unique blend of culture and nature.

One of the best ways to experience the backwaters is to take a food tour. You can find this tour in Alappuzha, Kumarakom, Kollam and Kochi. There are many different food tours available, but all of them offer a unique opportunity to sample the local cuisine and learn about the culture of Kerala. You get a chance to taste authentic and traditional Kerala food on these tours.

What to expect:

On a Kerala Backwaters food tour, you will visit local villages and markets, where you will meet the people who grow, harvest, and prepare the food. You will also visit traditional Kerala restaurants, where you will try a variety of dishes, including fish curry (mainly spotted pearl or kingfish), prawn masala, and appam (a type of pancake).

Background: In addition to the food, you will also learn about the history and culture of Kerala. You will visit temples, mosques, and churches, and you will learn about the different religions and cultures that coexist in Kerala.

The food: Kerala is known for its delicious cuisine, and the backwaters are a great place to sample it. You will try a variety of dishes, including fish curry, prawn masala, appam, and idiyappam.

The scenery: The backwaters are a beautiful place, with lush greenery and tranquil waters. You will enjoy cruising through the backwaters and taking in the scenery.

The culture: Kerala is a culturally rich state, and the backwaters are a great place to learn about the local culture. You will visit temples, mosques, and churches, and you will learn about the different religions and cultures that coexist in Kerala.

The relaxation: The backwaters are a great place to relax and unwind. You will enjoy the peace and quiet of the backwaters, and you will have the opportunity to learn about the local culture.