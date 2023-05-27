The Kerala backwaters food tour: A delicious and culturally immersive experience

One of the best ways to experience the backwaters is to take a food tour. You can find this tour in Alappuzha, Kumarakom, Kollam and Kochi. There are many different food tours available, but all of them offer a unique opportunity to sample the local cuisine and learn about the culture of Kerala.
The Kerala Backwaters are a network of canals and lakes that stretch for over 900 kilometres (560 miles) through the state of Kerala in India. The backwaters of Alappuzha and Kumarakom offer a captivating journey through picturesque canals, lush green landscapes, and a unique blend of culture and nature.
You get a chance to taste authentic and traditional Kerala food on these tours.
On a Kerala Backwaters food tour, you will visit local villages and markets, where you will meet the people who grow, harvest, and prepare the food. You will also visit traditional Kerala restaurants, where you will try a variety of dishes, including fish curry (mainly spotted pearl or kingfish), prawn masala, and appam (a type of pancake).
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: May 27, 2023 7:39 PM IST
