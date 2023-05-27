The Kerala backwaters food tour: A delicious and culturally immersive experience

One of the best ways to experience the backwaters is to take a food tour. You can find this tour in Alappuzha, Kumarakom, Kollam and Kochi. There are many different food tours available, but all of them offer a unique opportunity to sample the local cuisine and learn about the culture of Kerala.

The Kerala Backwaters are a network of canals and lakes that stretch for over 900 kilometres (560 miles) through the state of Kerala in India. The backwaters of Alappuzha and Kumarakom offer a captivating journey through picturesque canals, lush green landscapes, and a unique blend of culture and nature.

One of the best ways to experience the backwaters is to take a food tour. You can find this tour in Alappuzha, Kumarakom, Kollam and Kochi. There are many different food tours available, but all of them offer a unique opportunity to sample the local cuisine and learn about the culture of Kerala. You get a chance to taste authentic and traditional Kerala food on these tours.